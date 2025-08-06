Mizzou Central

Mizzou Basketball's SEC Schedule Released

The Tigers now have dates for their 2025-2026 SEC slate.

Joey Van Zummeren

Feb 12, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Southeastern Conference announced its men's basketball schedule Wednesday morning, giving dates for the Missouri Tigers' 2025-2026 conference slate.

Three of Missouri's first five games will be on the road.

Here's a look at the SEC schedule. All times are to be announced.

Missouri 2025-2026 SEC Schedule

Jan. 3 - vs. Florida
Jan. 6/7 - at Kentucky
Jan. 10 - at Ole Miss
Jan. 13/14 - vs. Auburn
Jan. 17 - at LSU
Jan. 20/21 - vs. Georgia
Jan. 24 - vs. Oklahoma
Jan. 27/28 - at Alabama
Jan. 31 - vs. Mississippi State
Feb. 7 - at South Carolina
Feb. 10/11 - at Texas A&M
Feb. 14 - vs. Texas
Feb. 17/18 - vs. Vanderbilt
Feb. 21 - at Arkansas
Feb. 24 - vs. Tennessee
Feb. 28 - at Mississsipppi State
March 3/4 - at Oklahoma
March 7- vs. Arkansas

The schedule for the non-conference schedule was announced in June.

Non-Conference Schedule

(All times to be determined unless marked)

EXHIBITION - Oct. 24: vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m.
Nov 3: at Howard
Nov 7: vs. Southeast Missouri State
Nov. 9: vs. VMI
Nov. 12: vs Minnesota
Nov. 17: vs. Prairie View A&M
Nov. 20: vs. South Dakota
Nov. 25: vs. South Carolina State
Nov. 28: vs. Cleveland State
Dec. 2: at Notre Dame (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7: vs. Kansas in Kansas City
Dec. 11: vs. Alabama State
Dec. 14: vs. Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22: vs. Illinois in St. Louis

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Home/Basketball