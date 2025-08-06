Mizzou Basketball's SEC Schedule Released
The Southeastern Conference announced its men's basketball schedule Wednesday morning, giving dates for the Missouri Tigers' 2025-2026 conference slate.
Three of Missouri's first five games will be on the road.
Here's a look at the SEC schedule. All times are to be announced.
Missouri 2025-2026 SEC Schedule
Jan. 3 - vs. Florida
Jan. 6/7 - at Kentucky
Jan. 10 - at Ole Miss
Jan. 13/14 - vs. Auburn
Jan. 17 - at LSU
Jan. 20/21 - vs. Georgia
Jan. 24 - vs. Oklahoma
Jan. 27/28 - at Alabama
Jan. 31 - vs. Mississippi State
Feb. 7 - at South Carolina
Feb. 10/11 - at Texas A&M
Feb. 14 - vs. Texas
Feb. 17/18 - vs. Vanderbilt
Feb. 21 - at Arkansas
Feb. 24 - vs. Tennessee
Feb. 28 - at Mississsipppi State
March 3/4 - at Oklahoma
March 7- vs. Arkansas
The schedule for the non-conference schedule was announced in June.
Non-Conference Schedule
(All times to be determined unless marked)
EXHIBITION - Oct. 24: vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m.
Nov 3: at Howard
Nov 7: vs. Southeast Missouri State
Nov. 9: vs. VMI
Nov. 12: vs Minnesota
Nov. 17: vs. Prairie View A&M
Nov. 20: vs. South Dakota
Nov. 25: vs. South Carolina State
Nov. 28: vs. Cleveland State
Dec. 2: at Notre Dame (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7: vs. Kansas in Kansas City
Dec. 11: vs. Alabama State
Dec. 14: vs. Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22: vs. Illinois in St. Louis