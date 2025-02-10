Mizzou Basketball Seeing Important Contributions from Depth - The Extra Point
Since arriving to Missouri in 2022, head coach Dennis Gates has relied on a deep rotation.
Through the midway point of play in the Southeastern Conference, that has led to a diverse attack from the Tigers that involves many different pieces.
"Our depth is our biggest weapon," guard Tamar Bates said following the loss to No. 10 Texas A&M. "The guys that come off the bench understand that. We know they're always ready, and whenever their number's called on, no matter how long they play, they're going to be able to give us something."
In the last three games especially, Missouri's depth has been on display. Against No. 10 Texas A&M, Jacob Crews had his best performance in a SEC game, scoring 14 points, including three makes on four 3-point attempts, and grabbing two rebounds and steals.
"You never know who who's going to have their night," Crews said. "It can be multiple guys, too. I mean, there's just so many different weapons and so many different styles of play, and we all understand that."
Depth can often be a key separator in post-season play. Not only for the endurance of the starting players, but also for the diversity it allows for in game planning.
If the last stretch is any indicator, Missouri should feel confident in its depth in a likely NCAA Tournament bid.
