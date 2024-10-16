Mizzou Central

Mizzou Basketball to Host Exhibition Against Lincoln Ahead of Season

The team announced an exhibition game and a football watch party ahead of the season.

Joey Van Zummeren

Missouri forward Aidan Shaw catches a rebound during a college basketball game against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena on Mar. 2, 2024, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri forward Aidan Shaw catches a rebound during a college basketball game against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena on Mar. 2, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. / Abigail Landwehr/Columbia Daily Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Missouri Tigers men's basketball team will host an exhibition game against Lincoln University at Mizzou Arena on Saturday, Oct. 26, the team announced in a release Wednesday.

The time for the exhibition is to be determined but is dependent on the time for Missouri football's Week 9 at Alabama. Tipoff will be two hours prior to kick off for the football game.

The SEC is yet to decide a time for the Missouri-Alabama football game but provided three possibilities (all central) — 2:30 p.m , 3:15 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Following the basketball exhibition, Mizzou Arena will host a watch party for the key football matchup. Admission is free for all fans. Concessions will be available throughout the event and autograph opportunities with the team will be available following the exhibiition.

Nine days after the exhibition against Lincoln, a university in Jefferson City, the Tigers will begin their season with a roadtrip, facing off against Memphis on Nov. 4. Missouri's home opener is set for Nov. 8, hosting Howard with a 7 p.m. tip off.

The exhibition provides a chance for fans to get a first look at a new look Tiger team. After finishing 0-18 in SEC play last season, Missouri added 11 new players, with both its freshman and transfer classes being rated in the top 15 in the nation.

