Mizzou Earns Commitment from Cleveland State Forward

The forward will be a strong contender for a starting job

Missouri women's basketball has landed the commitment of Cleveland State forward Jordana Reisma.

The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in the 2024-2025 season while shooting 67.7 percent from the field. Reisma has increased her points per game, field goal percentage and free throw percentage each year of her career.

She also instantly becomes the best shot blocker on the Missouri roster, and has a strong chance to compete for starting minutes against fellow junior Hannah Linthacum.

Reisma joins the newly committed Saniah Tyler as the only rising seniors on the Missouri roster, providing veteran leadership to a youthful team.

