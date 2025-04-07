Mizzou Earns Commitment from Former UCLA Guard
Sebastian Mack, a transfer from UCLA has transferred to the Missouri Tigers, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Mack is a combo guard who showed flashes in his two seasons at UCLA. Missouri was one of the first teams to reach out to the Chicago native, according to Tobias Bass of The Athletic. Mack also heard interest from Texas, Tennessee, Texas A&M amongst other schools.
Mack started in 30 games in his true freshman season in 2023-2024, averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 38.7% from the field, and 28.3% on 3-point shots for the season.
The UCLA guard room became a bit more crowded for 2024-2025, leading to Mack starting in just one game. He still averaged 20.9 minutes, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 9.6 points per game on a UCLA team that finished the regular season with a 23-11 record, finishing fourth in the Big 10. UCLA fell to Tennessee in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament after taking down Utah State in Round 1.
Mack is the third addition Missouri has made through the portal thus far, also adding forward Jevon Porter from Loyola Marymount, and center Luke Northweather from Oklahoma.
To stay updated with all of the offseason movement for the Missouri Tigers, follow this offseason tracker.
This story will be updated with more information.