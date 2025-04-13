Mizzou Freshman Center to Enter Transfer Portal
After spending the first year of his collegiate career with the Missouri Tigers, center Peyton Marshall plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced Sunday on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.
Marshall was rated as a four-star prospect out of high school. He becomes the second member of Missouri's 2024 class to enter the portal this offseason, joining guard/forward Marcus Allen.
"This past year at the University of Missouri has been a time of growth, learning, and valuable experience both on and off the court," Marshall wrote in a statement he posted.
The 7-foot, 300-pound center appered in 22 games this past season, averaging 4.4 minutes, 1.1 rebounds and one point per game. His high in rebounding came came in a game against Pacific, grabbing four boards, and also scoring three points.
"To coach (Dennis) Gates— thank you for believing in me, for challenging me to grow, and for welcoming me into your program and your culture," Marshall wrote in the statement.
Marshall's departure comes minutes after former Arizona State center Shawn Phillips Jr. announced his decision to transfer to the Tigers. Missouri's center room now includes Phillips, Oklahoma transfer Luke Northweather and freshman Trent Burns, who missed this past season with a foot injury.
