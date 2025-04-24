Mizzou Freshman Forward Transfers to Miami
Former Missouri Tigers freshman Marcus Allen, a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, has found his new home in the transfer portal. Allen, a Miami native, committed to Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes, as reported by Joe Tipton.
Allen averaged 2.6 points, two rebounds and 0.5 assists per game this season, while shooting 43.9% from the field. Of Missouri's five freshmen last year, Allen played the most minutes per game with 9.2 in 26 appearances.
The Miami native was the No. 67 player in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports, while also being ranked as the 12th best power forward and 11th best player out of Florida. The Hurricanes initially offered Allen out of high school and were a team he considered during that process, along with Florida State, Indiana and the Tigers.
Allen was the third scholarship player to transfer out of Missouri and was the last to find a new home. Center Peyton Marshall recently announced his commitment to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and forward Aidan Shaw is now a Boston College Eagle.
This story will be updated with more information in the near future.