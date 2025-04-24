Mizzou Central

Mizzou Freshman Forward Transfers to Miami

One of Missouri's standout freshmen from last season has found his new home in the transfer portal.

Michael Stamps

Mar 19, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Marcus Allen (4) interacts with teammate guard T.O. Barrett (5) during a practice session at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Marcus Allen (4) interacts with teammate guard T.O. Barrett (5) during a practice session at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Missouri Tigers freshman Marcus Allen, a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, has found his new home in the transfer portal. Allen, a Miami native, committed to Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes, as reported by Joe Tipton.

Allen averaged 2.6 points, two rebounds and 0.5 assists per game this season, while shooting 43.9% from the field. Of Missouri's five freshmen last year, Allen played the most minutes per game with 9.2 in 26 appearances.

The Miami native was the No. 67 player in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports, while also being ranked as the 12th best power forward and 11th best player out of Florida. The Hurricanes initially offered Allen out of high school and were a team he considered during that process, along with Florida State, Indiana and the Tigers.

Allen was the third scholarship player to transfer out of Missouri and was the last to find a new home. Center Peyton Marshall recently announced his commitment to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and forward Aidan Shaw is now a Boston College Eagle.

This story will be updated with more information in the near future.

Read More Missouri Tigers News:

feed

Published |Modified
Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

Home/Basketball