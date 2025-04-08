Mizzou Women's Basketball Lands Commitment from Former Kentucky Guard
The Tigers have made their first portal addition of the offseason.
Per Talia Goodman of On3sports, Missouri women's basketball has landed Missouri native Saniah Tyler as its first transfer portal player of the offseason.
Tyler spent the past three seasons with Kentucky, bringing valuable SEC experience with her. In 12.3 minutes per game last season, she averaged 2.3 points. However in the 2023-2024 season, Tyler averaged 10.2 points per game on 26.8 minutes per game.
Tyler is now the lone rising senior in the Tigers rotation, and will compete strongly for minutes at point guard. Her versatility in the backcourt will provide depth to a shorthanded Missouri roster.
