Mizzou Misses Out on Top Portal Target, Kansas City Native
Kyan Evans won't be returning back to his home state.
The Kanas City, Missouri native and former Colorado State point guard is transferring to North Carolina, per On3. The Tigers did show interest in the guard.
The pool of available guards, a top need for Missouri, is beginning to dwindle down. The Tigers did make a big addition with UCLA transfer combo guard Sebastian Mack, but are losing multiple key contributors and depth pieces at that spot with Caleb Grill, Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, Marques Warrick all exhausting their eligibility.
According to PowerMizzou, Missouri had a meeting with Evans during his recruitment period. But once the Tigers landed Mack on Monday, the interest cooled down.
Marks is able to fill some of those shoes in the starting lineup, but Evans is more than capable in a deficiency for Mack; 3-point shooting. Evans shot a team-best 44.6% from 3-point range for Colorado State in the 2024-2025 season.
Without landing Evans, Missouri will now have to look elsewhere to replace shooting production. The Tigers are losing four out of their six players who made over 30% on 3-point shots on at least 50 attempts.
There's still time to fill the team's multiple needs, having two roster spots still remaining. So far, Missouri has added Mack, Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter and Oklahoma center Luke Northweather through the transfer portal.
