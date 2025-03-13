Mizzou's First Opponent for SEC Tournament Revealed
Will the real foe of the Missouri Tigers please stand up?
After the first night of competition in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, the No. 21-ranked, and No. 7-seeded Tigers now know who they'll take on Thursday night: the No. 10-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The opponent was decided by Game 3 of the tournament, where Mississippi State took down No. 15-seeded LSU in a xx-xx victory on Wednesday night.
The first time this season Missouri took on Mississippi State, it was a good day for the Tigers, who took home a 88-61 victory on the road on Feb. 1.
In that victory for the Tigers, Caleb Grill made six 3-point shots on 11 attempts, tying his highest amount of perimeter makes in SEC play. It was one of Missouri's best defensive performances of the season, with Mississippi State being held to a 36.8 percent shooting day from the field.
The full bracket for the second round of the SEC Tournament is listed below. If Missouri advances, they'll take on No. 2 Florida on Friday at 6 p.m.
SEC Tournament Bracket: Round 2
No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Ole Miss - Noon, the SEC Network
No. 13 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas A&M - 25 minutes after Ole Miss-Arkansas, the SEC Network
No. 10 Mississppi State vs. No. 7 Missouri - 6 p.m., the SEC Network
No. 14 Oklahoma OR No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 6 Kentucky - 25 minutes after Missouri-Mississippi State/LSU, the SEC Network