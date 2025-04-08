Mizzou's Second-Leading Scorer Enters Transfer Portal
Mizzou starting guard Ashton Judd has entered the portal, per Talia Goodman of On3sports. Judd has been a staple in the Missouri rotation for the past three seasons.
Judd appeared in 32 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Her shot creating and long-range shooting contributed heavily to the Missouri offense throughout her career, leading to her surpassing the 1000 career point mark.
Judd departure from the program leaves only Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke as returning top seven scorers from the team. Judd was the lone rising senior on the 2025-2026 roster.
Judd makes the fifth Tiger to enter the transfer portal, joining teammates Hilke Feldrappe, Londyn Oliphant, Lucija Milkovic and Tilda Sjökvist.
To keep track of Missouri women's basketball offseason moves, click HERE.