Mizzou's Second-Leading Scorer Enters Transfer Portal

Missouri is now down three 2024-2025 starters

Killian Wright

Jan 30, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Ashton Judd (24) waits to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mizzou starting guard Ashton Judd has entered the portal, per Talia Goodman of On3sports. Judd has been a staple in the Missouri rotation for the past three seasons.

Judd appeared in 32 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Her shot creating and long-range shooting contributed heavily to the Missouri offense throughout her career, leading to her surpassing the 1000 career point mark.

Judd departure from the program leaves only Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke as returning top seven scorers from the team. Judd was the lone rising senior on the 2025-2026 roster.

Judd makes the fifth Tiger to enter the transfer portal, joining teammates Hilke Feldrappe, Londyn Oliphant, Lucija Milkovic and Tilda Sjökvist.

Killian Wright is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. Originally from Kansas City, he joined Missouri Tigers On SI in 2025 as a reporter. Along with his work at Missouri Tigers on SI, he has been a contributor at Thunderous Intentions and a sports editor at The Maneater.

