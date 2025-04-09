Mizzou Senior Guard Enters Transfer Portal
Her departure marks the second Tiger in 24 hours to enter the portal.
Fifth year Missouri senior De'Myla Brown has entered the transfer portal per Talia Goodman of On3sports.
Brown spent the previous two seasons with the Tigers, playing just one game in 2023-2024, but 29 in 2024-2025. In her latest season, she averaged 5.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in 12.1 minutes per game.
Her departure comes shortly after Missouri added Saniah Tyler in the portal, who's projected to compete for minutes in the backup guard rotation.
Brown will now be on her sixth team of her collegiate career, including previous stops at Illinois, Houston, Chipola College and Western Kentucky.
