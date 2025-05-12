Mizzou's Tamar Bates Earns Invite to NBA Draft Combine
Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates has earned an invite to the NBA Draft Combine after a standout weekend at the NBA G League Elite Camp.
The Draft Combine began Sunday, and runs through May 18 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The NBA Draft Lottery will be held May 12 in Chicago. The 2025 NBA Draft will be held Wednesday, June 25 in New York.
Bates scored a game-high 19 points, three rebounds and three assists in Game 1 of the G League Elite Camp Saturday. In Game 2, Bates scored nine points, created an assist and a steal.
The Combine is expected to feature 120 players, headlined by the top prospects of the draft class in Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. The combine will put players through agility drills, medical examinations, measurements and 5-on-5 scrimmages.
Bates transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2023 season after beginning his career at Indiana. In the 2024-2025 season, Bates was a team captain for the Tigers and averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and an assist per game.