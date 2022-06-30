Mizzou Lands Commitment from 2023 Guard Anthony Robinson II

Dennis Gates continues to have an impressive start to his tenure in Columbia

The Dennis Gates era for Missouri Tigers men's basketball was already off to a hot start even with the beginning of the 2022-23 season a little over four months away.

And on Thursday, the trend continued, as Mizzou received a commitment from Florida State University School (Tallahassee, FL) guard Anthony Robinson II, per an announcement from the 6-3, 160-pound guard on Twitter.

He's the first player for the Tigers in the class of 2023.

Robinson had been fielding offers from programs like Auburn, Florida State, Virginia Tech, USF, and Appalachian State, but the urgency to commit to the Tigers was clearly there. Gates and the program offered him on Thursday and he immediately committed.

According to MaxPreps.com, Robinson averaged 15 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 30 games played during his junior year last season.

The stats go all the way back to his first year on varsity as an eighth-grader, where Robinson played 26 games against older high school competition while averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Now with his first real strike in recruiting as head coach, Gates will look for another big hit in the months leading up to the season as he tries to convince players why Mizzou is the place to be despite a disappointing 12-21 recon last season.

He's already hauled in some impressive talent in the transfer portal this offseason, with the biggest name being Missouri State transfer guard Isiaih Mosley. The Tigers also secured commitments from Clemson guard Nick Honor, Northern Iowa forward Noah Carter, and two of Gates' former players at Cleveland State, Tre Gomillion and D'Moi Hodge.

