Homecoming: Mizzou Lands Elite In-State Transfer Isiaih Mosley

After a disappointing 12-21 season that saw the Missouri Tigers finish with the third-worst record in the SEC, the events of this offseason have proven that there’s hope for the program’s future.

And on Monday, arguably the most significant building block fell into place, as Mizzou landed talented Missouri State transfer guard Isiaih Mosley via the portal, per an announcement from CBS Sports.

Mosley entered the portal on April 28 and stayed there for quite some time, receiving looks from some major Big 12 programs along the way. Kansas, Kansas State, and Texas Tech all showed significant interest. Now, he’ll be joining a former member of the Big 12 in Columbia, a familiar place the 6-5, 194-pounder called home until the end of his senior year in high school at Rock Bridge.

He’ll now be the primary backcourt scorer for first-year head coach Dennis Gates, who arrived this offseason after a four-year stint at Cleveland State.

Simply put, Mosley was one of the best scorers in college basketball this past season. At 20.4 points per game. he had the 15th-highest scoring average in the nation while averaging 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals on an impressive 50.4 percent shooting clip.

He helped lead the Bears to a 23-11 record in an underrated Missouri Valley Conference.

Mosley's best game of the season came in a Jan. 22 win over No. 22 Loyola Chicago, one of the top mid-major programs in the country and the eventual conference champs. He dropped 40 points and eight rebounds on an impressive 14-22 shooting performance to end the Rambler's 30-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are in desperate need of his scoring ability after averaging the fewest points per game as a team (65.5) in the SEC this past season

