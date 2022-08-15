Mizzou Hoops Set for Future Non-Conference Bout with Elite Big East Foe

The Tigers now know one of their non-conference matchups for the 2023-24 season.

The Missouri Tigers are set for a non-conference matchup with the Creighton Bluejays, though it won't come till the 2023-24 season.

Per multiple sources Monday, Mizzou and Creighton will be one of four teams to participate in the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. The event will take place on Nov. 20-21, 2023, inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The other two participants for the event are TBD.

This season's Hall of Fame Classic will also be held on Nov. 21st and 22nd in Kansas City but features Wichita State, Grand Canyon, San Francisco, and Northern Iowa. Mizzou fans will have to wait another year for the anticipated matchup with an elite Big East program like Creighton.

The Tigers lead the all-time series with the Bluejays 3-2, with the most recent meeting occurring in Nov. 2004 at the fourth-annual Hall of Fame Classic. Creighton smacked Mizzou 78-54 before eventually winning the tournament.

But history favors Mizzou, as the Tigers won the event in its inaugural year in 2001 and then again 10 years later in 2011.

The Tigers have made six appearances in total but have not participated since 2019 when they fell 77-66 to the Oklahoma Sooners in the consolation round.

Looking ahead to this season, the first under new head coach Dennis Gates, Missouri has non-conference meetings with teams like Illinois, Kansas, UCF, Penn, and Iowa State, with more to be announced at a later date.

