Mizzou Women's Basketball Forward Announces Medical Retirement
Missouri women's basketball forward Tionna Herron announced that she would be stepping away from basketball on Monday afternoon.
Herron cites an upcoming knee surgery, along with previous her open heart surgery as primary reasons for her decision.
Herron spent the 2024-2025 season with the Tigers after one season with Texas the previous year. The 6-foot-4 sophomore averaged 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per game with Missouri. Herron was previously ranked the No. 69 overall recruit in the 2022 class.
"Thank you to Mizzou for being the last stop on my journey," Herron said in the post. "I enjoyed every second here in Columbia and I have many memories that I will hold for the rest of my life."
On the basketball side, Herron's retirement brings another roster spot to fill for Missouri. To keep track of all women's basketball offseason moves, click HERE.