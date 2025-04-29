Mizzou Women's Basketball Lands Purdue Transfer
The Missouri Tigers have added another transfer to their upcoming roster in former Purdue Boilermaker Jayla Smith. Smith played four years of college basketball in West Lafayette before entering the transfer portal as a graduate senior.
Smith appeared in only two games this season after suffering an injury early in the year. In those two games she averaged 3.5 rebounds, two rebounds and an assist per game. In the years before that the Indianapolis native was much more productive.
During her junior campaign, Smith averaged 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game on 36.6% shooting. She struggled from the perimeter that season, however, shooting 18.8% on average. Her sophomore season in 2022-23 was statistically her best, going for 7.8 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists on a career-high 19 minutes per game. This was the highest-scoring volume season of her career so far.
Smith is joining a talented group of transfers that Harper has put together so far. In the class are Kentucky guard Saniah Taylor, Cleveland State forward Jordan Reisma, Illinois State guard Shannon Dowell and Florida Atlantic guard Sydney Mains.
This story will be updated with more information in the near future.