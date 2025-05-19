Mizzou Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Commitment of All-Freshman Guard
Former Pepperdine guard Chloe Sotell announced she's transferring to the Missouri Tigers Monday afternoon, via a post on her Instagram account.
Sotell is coming off a standout freshman season with Pepperdine, being named to the West Coast Conference All-Freshman team. She started in 26 games last season, averaging 10.6 points, three rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 34.3 percent from the field, and 31.3 on 3-point shots. She led the team in points, assists and steals on the seasons.
The 6-foot Connecticut native is the seventh addition new head coach Kellie Harper has made through the transfer portal,. It brings the current roster to 12 players, leaving three remaining spots.
To follow along with all the offseason movement for Missouri women's basketball, follow this TRACKER.
