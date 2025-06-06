Mizzou Women's Basketball Roster Holes to Fill: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri Tigers women's basketball beat reporter Killian Wright breaks down the last needs for the 2025-2026 roster.
New head coach Kellie Harper has nearly completed the construction of her first Missouri roster, filling 12 of the 15 possible spots. Only five Tigers from the 2024-2025 team will be returning to play under Harper, while the remaining seven are transfers brought in from all over the country.
While the core projects to be made up of Grace Slaughter, Shannon Dowell, Abbey Schreacke, Jordana Reisma and Averi Kroenke, there's questions remaining for rotational depth slots.
As it currently stands, the Tigers only have two true bigs on the roster — Reisma and Hannah Linthacum. Reisma is steady post presence and rim protector and will likely be the starting center. Linthacum has had positive stints in the front court rotation, but isn't quite the defensive interior presence needed to operate as a true five, making the Tigers' lack of depth even more worrisome.
Similarly, the point guard position is held down by Kroenke and Saniah Tyler, who both had major efficiency struggles in their 2024-2025 campaigns. After that, there's plenty of guards but not many who can operate as the floor general for an offense. Incoming freshman Nikki Kerstein was originally slated to take a spot in that rotation, but decided to decommitt and follow former Missouri coach Robin Pingeton to Wisconsin.
With Missouri's three remaining roster spots, it should look to address those needs.