Podcast: Mizzou Football's 2026 Recruiting Class, House Settlement Reaction

Missouri athletics reporters give their thoughts on football's latest commitments, and the landmark House settlement.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

The Missouri Tigers football team has begun putting together its 2026 recruiting class, standing at four committments after a slower start to the cycle.

Recently, the team earned verbal commitments from four-star wide receiver Jabari Brady and three-star tight end Isaac Jensen.

Amidst the normal recruiting cycle, the legal and business side of college athletics has experienced massive changes, with the NCAA v. House Settlement being approved by Judge Claudia Wilken June 6.

To give their thoughts on the recent recruits and the House settlement approval, Mizzou athletics reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed both in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. Additionally, the two discuss the recent hire of Tim Fuller as Missouri men's basketball's first general manager.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

2026 Mizzou Football Committments:

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

