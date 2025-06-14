Podcast: Mizzou Football's 2026 Recruiting Class, House Settlement Reaction
The Missouri Tigers football team has begun putting together its 2026 recruiting class, standing at four committments after a slower start to the cycle.
Recently, the team earned verbal commitments from four-star wide receiver Jabari Brady and three-star tight end Isaac Jensen.
Amidst the normal recruiting cycle, the legal and business side of college athletics has experienced massive changes, with the NCAA v. House Settlement being approved by Judge Claudia Wilken June 6.
To give their thoughts on the recent recruits and the House settlement approval, Mizzou athletics reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discussed both in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. Additionally, the two discuss the recent hire of Tim Fuller as Missouri men's basketball's first general manager.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
2026 Mizzou Football Committments:
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 07/09/2025)