Previewing the Commitment of JJ Andrews - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou basketball reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at an important commitment on the horizon for the Tigers and Dennis Gates and what it would mean if he becomes a Tiger.
The Missouri Tigers have yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class, but that could change by 4 p.m. on Thursday. Dennis Gates has put his team in contention to land four-star forward JJ Andrews, the 37th best recruit in the country.
A Little Rock, Arkansas, native, Andrews is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing with great size and athleticism, along with solid defensive instincts. He has shooting potential that will come with development, but his size and athletic traits are enough to make him an intriguing prospect.
If Gates lands the commitment of Andrews, a big 2026 class could be in the works. There are plenty of high-profile prospects that Gates and his staff are in on and Andrews being the first could start a chain reaction of Missouri landing some big names. They have official visits scheduled with select recruits in September, which will be a massive month for the team.
Mizzou 2026 Targets
- 4-star F JJ Andrews
- 5-star F Toni Bryant
- 4-star F Aidan Chronister
- 4-star F Tristan Reed
- 4-star C Ethan Taylor