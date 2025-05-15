Mizzou Central

Previewing the Commitment of JJ Andrews - The Extra Point

A big-time commitment is on the horizon for the Missouri Tigers and Dennis Gates.

Michael Stamps

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Drake Bulldogs at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Drake Bulldogs at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Watch the video below as Mizzou basketball reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at an important commitment on the horizon for the Tigers and Dennis Gates and what it would mean if he becomes a Tiger.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

The Missouri Tigers have yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class, but that could change by 4 p.m. on Thursday. Dennis Gates has put his team in contention to land four-star forward JJ Andrews, the 37th best recruit in the country.

A Little Rock, Arkansas, native, Andrews is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing with great size and athleticism, along with solid defensive instincts. He has shooting potential that will come with development, but his size and athletic traits are enough to make him an intriguing prospect.

If Gates lands the commitment of Andrews, a big 2026 class could be in the works. There are plenty of high-profile prospects that Gates and his staff are in on and Andrews being the first could start a chain reaction of Missouri landing some big names. They have official visits scheduled with select recruits in September, which will be a massive month for the team.

Mizzou 2026 Targets

  • 4-star F JJ Andrews
  • 5-star F Toni Bryant
  • 4-star F Aidan Chronister
  • 4-star F Tristan Reed
  • 4-star C Ethan Taylor

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

Home/Basketball