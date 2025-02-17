Ranking Mizzou's 3 Best Wins of the Season So Far - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren goes through what he thinks are the Tigers' three highest quality wins of the 2024-2025 season through mid-February.
With less than a month until Selection Sunday, the Missouri Tigers (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) have built one of the strongest resumes in the country. Starting with a shocking victory over then-No. 1 Kansas on Dec. 8, Missouri has beat three teams who were ranked inside the top 15 of the AP Poll at the time of the games.
Missouri's past two performances (wins over Oklahoma and Georgia) showed the Tigers' continued development through the season, winning by 24 over Oklahoma and by 13 over Georgia, a contender to find its way into the NCAA Tournament.
Out of Missouri's four losses in conference play this season, three have come against teams currently ranked inside the top 10 in Auburn, Tenneessee and Texas A&M.
Perhaps Missouri's biggest challenge of the season will come Wednesday, hosting No. 2 Alabama (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at Mizzou Arena at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
