Reacting to Mizzou Basketball's 2025-2026 Schedule: The Extra Point

Quick takeaways from the Missouri Tigers' 2025-2026 schedule.

Joseph Van Zummeren

Feb. 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard/forward Jacob Crews (35) celebrates with forward Trent Pierce (11) after Pierce made a layup in the first half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mizzou Arena.
Feb. 19, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard/forward Jacob Crews (35) celebrates with forward Trent Pierce (11) after Pierce made a layup in the first half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mizzou Arena. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his main thoughts on the Tigers' 2025-2026 schedule.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

The Missouri Tigers' released their 2025-2026 schedule Wednesday, releasing a full list of opponents, and dates for non-conference games. Overall, Missouri will play 14 teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season.

READ: Mizzou Basketball Reveals Jersey Numbers for New Players

Here's a look at the full schedule.

Missouri Basketball 2025-2026 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov 3: at Howard
Nov 7: vs. Southeast Missouri State
Nov. 9: vs. VMI
Nov. 12: vs Minnesota
Nov. 17: vs. Prairie View A&M
Nov. 20: vs. South Dakota
Nov. 25: vs. South Carolina State
Nov. 28: vs. Cleveland State
Dec. 2: at Notre Dame (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7: vs. Kansas in Kansas City
Dec. 11: vs. Alabama State
Dec. 14: vs. Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22: vs. Illinois in St. Louis

SEC Home Games

Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Vanderbilt

SEC Road Games

Alabama
Arkansas
Kentucky
LSU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Texas A&M

