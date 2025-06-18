Reacting to Mizzou Basketball's 2025-2026 Schedule: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his main thoughts on the Tigers' 2025-2026 schedule.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers' released their 2025-2026 schedule Wednesday, releasing a full list of opponents, and dates for non-conference games. Overall, Missouri will play 14 teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season.
READ: Mizzou Basketball Reveals Jersey Numbers for New Players
Here's a look at the full schedule.
Missouri Basketball 2025-2026 Non-Conference Schedule
Nov 3: at Howard
Nov 7: vs. Southeast Missouri State
Nov. 9: vs. VMI
Nov. 12: vs Minnesota
Nov. 17: vs. Prairie View A&M
Nov. 20: vs. South Dakota
Nov. 25: vs. South Carolina State
Nov. 28: vs. Cleveland State
Dec. 2: at Notre Dame (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7: vs. Kansas in Kansas City
Dec. 11: vs. Alabama State
Dec. 14: vs. Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22: vs. Illinois in St. Louis
SEC Home Games
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Vanderbilt
SEC Road Games
Alabama
Arkansas
Kentucky
LSU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Texas A&M