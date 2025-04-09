Mizzou Center Josh Gray Entering Transfer Portal, Possibly with No Eligibility
Missouri Tigers center Josh Gray is entering the transfer portal after one season in Columbia, Pete Nakos of On3 reports.
Gray will now search for his third team in the sixth season of his collegiate carer. Gray was able to utilize a fifth year of eligibility due to playing during a season impacted by COVID-19 in the 2020-2021 season. It's unclear whether or not Gray will have an additional year of eligibility, or if he's anticipating to earn another.
Last season with Missouri, Gray was Missouri's most active center, starting in 16 of the team's 33 games. He averaged 15.6 minutes, 3.2 points, and a team leading 5.3 rebounds per game.
From the way Gray spoke in a press conference in January, he was anticipating then that the 2024-2025 season would be his final year of eligibility, saying "I wish I had more time." Gray often praised the culture head coach Dennis Gates had created at Missouri.
"The environment that I'm in now is such a different environment than what I'm used to," Gray said in a press conference Thursday. "Everything that I've absorbed here, that I've got to witness and be a part of, it's been great."
Were Gray to stick around, he'd likely continue to play in the same role he did for Missouri last season. The Tigers have yet to add a center through the transfer portal. However, Missouri does have just two roster spots remaining, not including Gray, after adding three players through the transfer portal already.
To keep up with all of the offseason movement for Missouri men's basketball, follow this TRACKER.