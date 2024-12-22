Starting Lineups, Game Information for Mizzou, Illinois Braggin' Rights
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Tigers are set to take on the Illinois Fightin' Illini Sunday at noon at the Enterprise Center for the 55th Braggin' Rights matchup.
With both teams just weeks away from conference play, a momentum-building, rivalry win is on the line.
"It's gonna be a fun atmosphere," Robinson said. "Just gonna come in and show we got . And we can shock the world a little bit. People are doubting us, we're gonna come out and show people what we got."
Below is full information for the game including starting lineups, streaming and radio details.
Injury Updates:
• Missouri guard Caleb Grill, the team's leading scorer, was practicing with the team Saturday after msising the past four games. He was warming up with the rest of the team ahead of Sunday's game. No word has been issued from the team on his status for the game.
Starting Lineups:
Missouri
Illinois
Anthony Robinson II
Kylan Boswell
Tamar Bates
Tre White
Tony Perkins
Kasparas Jakucionis
Mark Mitchell
Ben Humrichous
Josh Gray
Tomislav Ivisic
How to Watch:
Who: Missouri Tigers (10-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Jacksonville State (7-3, 0-0 Big 10)
When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at noon
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis
TV: ESPN
Sirus XM: 195 or 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Illinois leads 34-20
Last Meeting: Dec. 22, 2023: After jumping out to a 20-9 lead in the first eight minutes of play, Illinois never looked back. Illinois' star power was on full display, with Terrence Shannon Jr. scoring 30 points while Quincy Guerrier added 28. Missouri lost the rebound battle 35-to-51 and shot 39% from the field.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers narrowly escaped Jacksonville State in a 83-72 win. Jacksonville State held a 68-67 lead with 5:59 remaining before Missouri scored 12 unanswered points to secure the victory.
Last Time Out, Illinois: The Illini lost on a buzzer beater to No. 1 Tennessee. After Illinois tied the game with a free throw with five seconds remaining, Tennesee's Jordan Gainey drove in to score a game-winning layup.