Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill Lift No. 22 Mizzou Over No. 16 Ole Miss
Keeping their win streak alive at home, the No. 22-ranked Missouri Tigers bounced back from their road loss to the Texas Longhorns by knocking off No. 16 Ole Miss 83-75 Saturday evening.
Through the ebbs and flows of a game layered with fouls and hot streaks of offense, one thing remained certain: Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill were going to get there's.
Missouri's offense wasn't at its best, but the guard tandem was ever present during the night by combining for 46 points. Bates led the way with 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting — 10 of which came in the first six minutes of the contest — and consistently remained a factor. Meanwhile, Grill's 22 points, including five 3-pointers, stuffed the stat sheet for the bench unit.
The Rebels never quite backed down from the Tigers even when the lead started to sway in Missouri's favor. But once Bates pulled up for a 3-pointer to put Missouri up 73-63 at the 2:41 mark, it all but sealed the fate of Ole Miss.
A noticeable difference compared to most games this season was the Tigers' ability to win on the glass. They had a 11-5 advantage with offensive boards, yet they only came away with eight second-chance points. Instead, a 11-of-25 clip from behind the arc helped carry much of the brunt of the scoring, a much stronger outing than the Rebels' 6-of-20.
Another big separator was the free-throw line, in which Missouri received far more attempts. Though a whopping 28-of-38 was a less than efficient night, Ole Miss' 13-of-18 gave it less of an opportunity to break up the score. Anthony Robinson II fouled out amid other Tigers dealing with foul troubles, but that didn't prevent an eventual win.
Jumping out to an 8-0 lead, Ole Miss was in real possibility of creating a massive lead early on in the game. Jaylen Murray and Sean Pedulla knocked down a pair of triples, while Malik Dia finished a fastbreak dunk off a turnover from Trent Pierce.
Thanks in large part to Bates, Missouri prevented that from happening. The guard scored 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field by the 13:46 mark — including two 3-pointers from the same right corner — which brought energy to the Tigers and tied the score up at 12.
Once Grill competed a four-point play at the 6:23 mark to put the Tigers up 28-19, there seemed to be some separation brewing. The graduate senior had taken the reins from Bates in the final 10 minutes, tying his first half lead of 12 points.
Although the Rebels fought back from there, Missouri remained in the driver's seat with a 38-31 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.
The Tigers kept up the same pace once the second half. Bates hit some early free throws and a jumper, while Josh Gray even got his first free-throw make of the night through four attempts to put them up 45-38 at the 15:32 mark.
The score got as close to 57-53 with 9:10 remaining, however, as Ole Miss found some rhythm and make some strong defensive stops on Missouri. But as they had done all game, the Tigers fended off the push from two free throws and a layup off a loose ball turnover to go up 61-53.
As the clock ticked away, the lead only grew. Finding its way to the free-throw line particularly helped Missouri keep points on the board, while Bates added seven points from the 7:27 to 5:24 mark. By then the lead was in double-digits with a 68-56 advantage and the rest of the game largely stayed at the charity stripe.
Though not a win without some struggles in-between, the Tigers closed out the Rebels to improve their record to 16-4. Up next is the No. 14-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs at 12 p.m. Saturday in Starkville, Miss.