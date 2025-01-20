Three Things to Know About the Texas Longhorns Ahead of Mizzou's Road Test
The Missouri Tigers are playing winning basketball right now. They've pulled out two impressive conference wins in the last week and only have one in SEC play to No. 1 Auburn. That high-level play will be put to the test against the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 21.
Texas has faced its fair share of turbulence in its first season in the SEC, sitting with a 1-4 conference record. That being said, the Longhorns have a talented team that plays well together. Two of its conference losses have been decided by five points or less and its opening five conference opponents were Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida.
The Longhorns haven't played bad basketball so far, they've just gone through an opening gauntlet of a schedule. Missouri will be a test for the Longhorns but not necessarily on the same level as Auburn and Tennessee. Missouri, on the other hand, is beginning to play its best ball of the season. Another SEC road win would go a long way for an increasingly rising postseason seed.
Ahead of the matchup, here are three things to know about the Texas Longhorns:
Three Point Attempts
The Longhorns rank dead last in the SEC in three-point shots attempted per game with 20.8. At the same time, they are at the tip-top of the conference in three-point percentage as a team with 38.2%. They don't take the shots as much as other teams but when they do, it's a high-percentage one.
Texas's best volume shooters are guards Tre Johnson and Jordan Pope. Johnson's attempted 100 triples this season and Pope 92, both of which are shooting around 40% from three. Both can do a lot off the dribble inside and out of the three-point arc and have no fear while taking them. Stopping those two at all three levels will be important, as will limiting the number of outside shots they take.
Forward Arthur Kaluma, who's at his third college stop in his fourth season, is experiencing his best three-point shooting season by a long shot. He's up to 46% this season on 59 attempts, something he hasn't mastered in his prior three seasons. Kaluma is as big a threat as anybody on the Longhorn roster to hit a shot from the outside.
Star Freshman
Despite adding a plethora of exciting transfers, Johnson has stepped up as the leading scorer. At only 18 years old, Johnson is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. His three-level scoring ability, as previously stated, is what makes him the hardest player to guard on the Texas roster.
Johnson still makes freshman mistakes, including turnovers and poor shot selection. Most of his shot attempts come off the dribble which creates room for on-ball turnovers and contested shots. He does make a high number of difficult shots, coupled with his athleticism and a slight tendency to play too fast.
Offensive Versatility
The length and athleticism of multiple Longhorns create many interesting matchups on the offensive side of the ball. Kaluma is a perfect example of that, presenting as a mobile forward who can put the ball on the floor and shoot from the outside. Jayson Kent provides that same versatility, listed as a 6-foot-8 forward and having attempted 20 three-point shots.
The speed of the Longhorn guards also creates matchup issues, primarily from Pope and Chendall Weaver. Both are creative and crafty, two traits that make them talented point guards.
Texas's length and speed are unique to its roster. The combination of both makes them hard to guard when attacking downhill and the number of available shooters allows for even less room for error. Missouri will have its hands full against the Longhorns, especially on the road.
