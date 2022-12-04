Tigers vs. SEMO Redhawks Men's Hoops: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Here's everything you need to know about Missouri's Sunday afternoon men's basketball game against Southeast Missouri State.

The Missouri Tigers are red hot this season, improving their record to 8-0 in an overtime thriller against Wichita State early last week. Now, head coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers will host Southeast Missouri State in a weekend matchup as they try to keep their undefeated streak alive.

The Redhawks come into the game with a 5-3 record, having beaten some respectable teams this year. They've got one of the better three-point defenses in the country, holding opponents to 26 percent on average. That could prove to be an issue for Mizzou, who has struggled from beyond the arc this year.

For the Tigers, this will be their last tune-up opportunity before they face No. 9 Kansas next weekend. If they make it to that contest with their unblemished record intact, it could prove to be one of the most intriguing matchups in this young season.

Here's everything you need to know about today's game and how to watch the Missouri Tigers take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. SEMO Redhawks

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.--(15,061)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network / fuboTV (Try it free)

Radio: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

