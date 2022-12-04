Skip to main content

Tigers vs. SEMO Redhawks Men's Hoops: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Here's everything you need to know about Missouri's Sunday afternoon men's basketball game against Southeast Missouri State.

The Missouri Tigers are red hot this season, improving their record to 8-0 in an overtime thriller against Wichita State early last week. Now, head coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers will host Southeast Missouri State in a weekend matchup as they try to keep their undefeated streak alive. 

The Redhawks come into the game with a 5-3 record, having beaten some respectable teams this year. They've got one of the better three-point defenses in the country, holding opponents to 26 percent on average. That could prove to be an issue for Mizzou, who has struggled from beyond the arc this year.

For the Tigers, this will be their last tune-up opportunity before they face No. 9 Kansas next weekend. If they make it to that contest with their unblemished record intact, it could prove to be one of the most intriguing matchups in this young season. 

Here's everything you need to know about today's game and how to watch the Missouri Tigers take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. 

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. SEMO Redhawks

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.--(15,061)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network / fuboTV (Try it free)

Radio: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Spread: Missouri -21.5, (-118), Southeast Missouri +21.5, (-110)

Total: 155 ( o -110, u -118)

Moneyline: Missouri (-5000), Southeast Missouri (+1400)

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here

deandre gholston 422
Basketball

Tigers vs. SEMO Redhawks Men's Hoops: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Collier Logan
78081749.0
Football

Border War Rejection? Tigers Refute Unwillingness to Play Kansas in Liberty Bowl

By Matt Galatzan
Martez Manuel, Trajan Jeffcoat
Football

Mizzou S Martez Manuel Announces Decision for 2023

By Collier Logan
USATSI_17436477
Football

College Football Playoff Announces 12-Team Expansion

By Cole Thompson
isiaih mosley 432
Basketball

Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Reveals Why Isiaih Mosley Didn't Play vs. Wichita State

By Zach Dimmitt
dominic lovett luther burden
Football

2022 Tigers Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In and Who's Out?

By Mizzou Sports Talk Staff
sean east 211
Basketball

Mizzou Survives Overtime Thriller vs. Wichita State to Remain Undefeated

By Zach Dimmitt
kobe brown 1
Basketball

Live In-Game Updates: Missouri Tigers Outlast Wichita State Shockers in Overtime, 88-84

By Collier Logan
kobe brown
Basketball

How to Watch, Preview: Missouri Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers

By Collier Logan