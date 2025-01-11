Mizzou Central

Vanderbilt at Mizzou: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming Information

Everything to know about the Missouri Tigers look for their second-straight SEC win.

Joey Van Zummeren

Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Missouri Tigers host the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday night, hoping to earn their second straight win in a two-game home stand.

Both Missouri and Vanderbilt have learned early in conference play just how tough it will be to find wins in the Southeastern Conference this season.

To open SEC play, Missouri lost by 16 to No. 2 Auburn. In Vanderbilt's second SEC game, the Commodores fell by 12 to No. 14 Mississippi State.

But after two games, only five of 16 SEC teams have gone undefeated to start. Five have yet to win a SEC game.

"When you are playing in this conference," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday, "and you're able to get to a game, from a historic standpoint.... this year, I don't know if there will ever be a conference top to bottom this tough, with this amount of players that are high quality and also the coaching, I think this is just a special time and a moment that we got to take advantage of."

Below is full information for the game, including starting lineups, injuries and how to watch.

Starting Lineups:

Missouri
Anthony Robinson II
Tony Perkins
Trent Pierce
Mark Mitchell

Vanderbilt
Grant Huffamn
A.J. Hoggard
Chris Manon
Tyler Nickel
Devin McGlockton

Availability Report:

Missouri
Trent Burns - OUT
Tony Perkins - Active

Vanderbilt
Alex Hemenway - OUT

How to Watch: Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Who: Missouri Tigers (12-3, 1-1 SEC) vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-2, 1-1 SEC)

When: Saturday, January 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Mizzou Arena

TV: SECNetwork

SirusXM: 383 or 374

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Basketball