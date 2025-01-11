Vanderbilt at Mizzou: Starting Lineups, Injuries, Streaming Information
The Missouri Tigers host the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday night, hoping to earn their second straight win in a two-game home stand.
Both Missouri and Vanderbilt have learned early in conference play just how tough it will be to find wins in the Southeastern Conference this season.
To open SEC play, Missouri lost by 16 to No. 2 Auburn. In Vanderbilt's second SEC game, the Commodores fell by 12 to No. 14 Mississippi State.
But after two games, only five of 16 SEC teams have gone undefeated to start. Five have yet to win a SEC game.
"When you are playing in this conference," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday, "and you're able to get to a game, from a historic standpoint.... this year, I don't know if there will ever be a conference top to bottom this tough, with this amount of players that are high quality and also the coaching, I think this is just a special time and a moment that we got to take advantage of."
Below is full information for the game, including starting lineups, injuries and how to watch.
Starting Lineups:
Missouri
Anthony Robinson II
Tony Perkins
Trent Pierce
Mark Mitchell
Vanderbilt
Grant Huffamn
A.J. Hoggard
Chris Manon
Tyler Nickel
Devin McGlockton
Availability Report:
Missouri
Trent Burns - OUT
Tony Perkins - Active
Vanderbilt
Alex Hemenway - OUT
How to Watch: Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
Who: Missouri Tigers (12-3, 1-1 SEC) vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-2, 1-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, January 11 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: SECNetwork
SirusXM: 383 or 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network