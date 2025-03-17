Mizzou Central

Was Mizzou Dealt a Good Hand by the Selection Committee? - The Extra Point

The pros and cons of the Missouri Tigers' seed and potential matchups for the NCAA Tournament.

Joey Van Zummeren

Feb. 19, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers bench reacts to a play during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mizzou Arena.
Feb. 19, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers bench reacts to a play during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mizzou Arena. / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI
In this story:

Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives the pros and cons of the Tigers' seeding, potential matchups and locations in the NCAA Tournament.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

The Selection Committee surprised most by placing the Missouri Tigers as a sixth seed in the NCAA Tournament, setting up the Tigers for a matchup against No. 11 seed Drake in Wichita, Kan. for the first round.

Drake, champions of the Missouri Valley Conference, enters the Tournament rated No. 58 in KemPom rankings. The Bulldogs' 30-3 record on the season includes a 81-70 win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 24.

Any team who hopes to get through the West Region will likely have to get through No. 1 seed Florida first. Missouri split its two matchups with Florida this season, winning 83-82 in the regular season, but falling 81-95 in Round 3 of the SEC Tournament on Friday.

Missouri's game against Drake is set to tip off at 6:35 p.m. at Intrust Bank Arena. The game will be broadcast on TruTV.

NCAA Tournament: West Regional

Raleigh
No. 1. Florida vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
No. 8 UConn vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

Seattle
No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Colorado State
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon

Wichita
No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 11 Drake
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington

Providence
No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas
No. 2 St. John's vs. No. 15 Omaha

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Basketball