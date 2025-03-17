Was Mizzou Dealt a Good Hand by the Selection Committee? - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives the pros and cons of the Tigers' seeding, potential matchups and locations in the NCAA Tournament.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Selection Committee surprised most by placing the Missouri Tigers as a sixth seed in the NCAA Tournament, setting up the Tigers for a matchup against No. 11 seed Drake in Wichita, Kan. for the first round.
Drake, champions of the Missouri Valley Conference, enters the Tournament rated No. 58 in KemPom rankings. The Bulldogs' 30-3 record on the season includes a 81-70 win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 24.
Any team who hopes to get through the West Region will likely have to get through No. 1 seed Florida first. Missouri split its two matchups with Florida this season, winning 83-82 in the regular season, but falling 81-95 in Round 3 of the SEC Tournament on Friday.
Missouri's game against Drake is set to tip off at 6:35 p.m. at Intrust Bank Arena. The game will be broadcast on TruTV.
NCAA Tournament: West Regional
Raleigh
No. 1. Florida vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
No. 8 UConn vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
Seattle
No. 5 Memphis vs. No. 12 Colorado State
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon
Wichita
No. 6 Missouri vs. No. 11 Drake
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington
Providence
No. 7 Kansas vs. No. 10 Arkansas
No. 2 St. John's vs. No. 15 Omaha