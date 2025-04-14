Week 3 Mizzou Transfer Portal Updates
Listen below to Missouri on SI basketball reporter Michael Stamps discuss Missouri's activity in the transfer portal, including who they're contacting and who's on the way out.
At this point, it's safe to assume the Missouri Tigers have the core of their roster put together for the 2025-26 season. Some may not be thrilled with that, but it's the truth.
The transfer portal is around a week away from closing down and the pool of players available is quickly dwindling. For head coach Dennis Gates and the Tigers, it's clear he's taking the approach of liking what he has in-house compared to externally.
Gates still saw a departure from his team this past week in former four-star center Peyton Marshall, a move that was canceled out before it even happened. Around 30 minutes before that on Sunday, March 13, Arizona State transfer center Shawn Phillips Jr. made his commitment to the Tigers official, filling that spot with a more experienced option before it was known.
The Tigers also added UCLA guard Sebastian Mack and Oklahoma forward recently, rounding out a transfer class of four. Gates has one more scholarship open on his roster and it will be up to him if he wants to fill it or not.
Options are limited as to who's left in the portal and as far as needs go, Missouri could stand to add another guard or wing. Those options include Southern Illinois guard Kennard Davis Jr., Kansas State guard Brendan Hausen and UT-Martin guard Tarence Guinyard.