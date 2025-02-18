What Would a Win Against Alabama Mean for Mizzou? - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri basketball reporter Michael Stamps discusses what a Missouri win over No. 4 Alabama could mean for the Tigers and the rest of its season.
The No. 15 Missouri Tigers have arguably the biggest challenge of its season staring at them as the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Columbia for a ranked matchup.
Though it's a big game where both teams could and will benefit from it with a victory, the Tigers have a little bit more at stake. One, a win of that magnitude in front of its home crowd for the second time this season would generate energy the fan base hasn't seen in a while.
Most importantly, the Tigers would get a massive boost in the national polls, metric systems and March Madness projections as the season winds down. As of now, the standings in the SEC look pretty set, so Missouri wouldn't jump Texas A&M or anyone else with a victory over the Crimson Tide, but it would add a resume-boosting win.
The two teams tip-off at 8:00 p.m. CT at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Missouri will look to improve to 19-6 and 9-4 in conference play while Alabama looks to earn a bounce-back road win.
