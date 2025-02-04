Where Mizzou Places in Bracketology, KenPom and More in First Week of February
The more the Missouri Tigers continue to win, the more its odds of a good postseason seed increase. The Tigers haven't shown any signs of slowing down recently, a concept reflected in national rankings and bracketology.
With only one game last week, the Tigers took advantage of a great opportunity. They defeated the then-ranked No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville in blowout fashion, winning 88-61. Head coach Dennis Gates and his team did nearly everything right en route to the blowout victory, adding a massive resume builder to its record.
That win continues to launch the Tigers up bracket projections. ESPN reporter Joe Lunardi did exactly that in his most recent NCAA Bracketology.
Lunardi has the Tigers sitting as a five-seed in the West region, up one seed line from last week.
The Tigers have a huge test against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, a team that currently sits as a one seed in the same region. After that, the Tigers face Texas A&M, a projected three-seed that's also in the same region.
Lunardi's West Region:
• 1-seed Tennessee vs. 16-seed Central Connecticut
• 8-seed Clemson vs. 9-seed West Virginia
• 5-seed Missouri vs. 12-seed UC Irvine
• 4-seed Wisconsin vs. 13-seed Arkansas State
• 6-seed Oregon vs. 11-seed BYU/Pittsburgh
• 3-seed Texas A&M vs. 14-seed Northern Colorado
• 7-seed UConn vs. 10-seed Ohio State
• 2-seed Purdue vs. 15-seed Southern
UC Irvine, so far, is one of the best mid-major teams in the country. They own a 20-3 record and sit at the top of the Big West conference. The Wisconsin Badgers, a potential second-round matchup in this scenario, are led by former Missouri guard John Tonje. The storylines are certainly there in this exact March Madness scenario.
The Tigers are finally into the top 25 of KenPom after its routing of Mississippi State in Starkville. The blowout specifically helps its significant rise, as do losses from opponents ranked above them. KenPom is a tool that's considered when it comes to Selection Sunday and being in the top 25 towards the end of the season means being over an important imaginary line for making it to the postseason.
KenPom
- Auburn, 20-1, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 14th
- Houston, 17-4, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 2nd
- Duke, 19-2, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 3rd
- Tennessee, 18-4, O-Rating: 38thnd, D-Rating: 1st
- Florida, 18-3, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 10th
- Alabama, 19-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 42nd
- Kansas, 16-6, O-Rating: 33rd, D-Rating: 5th
- Purdue, 17-5, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 30th
- Texas Tech, 17-4, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 34th
- Iowa State, 17-5, O-Rating: 20th, D-Rating: 6th
- Gonzaga, 16-7, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 46th
- Arizona, 15-6, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 24th
- Illinois, 15-7, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 11th
- Texas A&M, 17-5, O-Rating: 32nd, D-Rating: 7th
- Wisconsin, 17-5, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 47th
- St. John's, 19-3, O-Rating: 70th, D-Rating 4th
- Michigan State, 18-3, O-Rating: 26th, D-Rating: 13th
- Maryland, 17-5, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 23rd
- Marquette, 18-4, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 16th
- Michigan, 16-5, O-Rating: 19th, D-Rating: 25th
- Ole Miss, 16-6, O-Rating: 36th, D-Rating: 12th
- Kentucky, 15-6, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 89th
- Missouri, 17-4, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating: 44th
- Saint Mary's, 20-3, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 20th
- Baylor, 14-7, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 66th
- Ohio State, 13-9, O-Rating: 31st, D-Rating: 27th
- UCLA, 16-6, O-Rating: 45th, D-Rating: 18th
- Clemson, 18-4, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 40th
- Texas, 15-7. O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 36th
- Louisville, 16-6, O-Rating: 25th, D-Rating: 41st
The Tigers also find themselves at No. 21 in the NET rankings, an organizational method that stacks up and ranks times according to its record against different tiers (quadrants) of teams. Missouri has many good wins so far, including its road win against the Bulldogs, with more opportunities for quadrant one victories on its schedule.
Missouri in the NET Rankings
NET Ranking: 21
Road Record: 2-3
Wins Above Bubble: 15
Quad 1 Record: 4-4
Quad 2 Record: 3-0
Quad 3 Record: 2-0
Quad 4 Record: 8-0
