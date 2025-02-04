Mizzou Central

Where Mizzou Places in Bracketology, KenPom and More in First Week of February

Where the Missouri Tigers stand early in February nearly a month away from Selection Sunday.

Michael Stamps

Feb 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tony Perkins (12) looks to pass the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tony Perkins (12) looks to pass the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The more the Missouri Tigers continue to win, the more its odds of a good postseason seed increase. The Tigers haven't shown any signs of slowing down recently, a concept reflected in national rankings and bracketology.

With only one game last week, the Tigers took advantage of a great opportunity. They defeated the then-ranked No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville in blowout fashion, winning 88-61. Head coach Dennis Gates and his team did nearly everything right en route to the blowout victory, adding a massive resume builder to its record.

That win continues to launch the Tigers up bracket projections. ESPN reporter Joe Lunardi did exactly that in his most recent NCAA Bracketology.

Lunardi has the Tigers sitting as a five-seed in the West region, up one seed line from last week.

The Tigers have a huge test against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, a team that currently sits as a one seed in the same region. After that, the Tigers face Texas A&M, a projected three-seed that's also in the same region.

Lunardi's West Region:

• 1-seed Tennessee vs. 16-seed Central Connecticut
• 8-seed Clemson vs. 9-seed West Virginia
• 5-seed Missouri vs. 12-seed UC Irvine
• 4-seed Wisconsin vs. 13-seed Arkansas State
• 6-seed Oregon vs. 11-seed BYU/Pittsburgh
• 3-seed Texas A&M vs. 14-seed Northern Colorado
• 7-seed UConn vs. 10-seed Ohio State
• 2-seed Purdue vs. 15-seed Southern

UC Irvine, so far, is one of the best mid-major teams in the country. They own a 20-3 record and sit at the top of the Big West conference. The Wisconsin Badgers, a potential second-round matchup in this scenario, are led by former Missouri guard John Tonje. The storylines are certainly there in this exact March Madness scenario.

The Tigers are finally into the top 25 of KenPom after its routing of Mississippi State in Starkville. The blowout specifically helps its significant rise, as do losses from opponents ranked above them. KenPom is a tool that's considered when it comes to Selection Sunday and being in the top 25 towards the end of the season means being over an important imaginary line for making it to the postseason.

KenPom

  1. Auburn, 20-1, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 14th
  2. Houston, 17-4, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 2nd
  3. Duke, 19-2, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 3rd
  4. Tennessee, 18-4, O-Rating: 38thnd, D-Rating: 1st
  5. Florida, 18-3, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 10th
  6. Alabama, 19-3, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 42nd
  7. Kansas, 16-6, O-Rating: 33rd, D-Rating: 5th
  8. Purdue, 17-5, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 30th
  9. Texas Tech, 17-4, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 34th
  10. Iowa State, 17-5, O-Rating: 20th, D-Rating: 6th
  11. Gonzaga, 16-7, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 46th
  12. Arizona, 15-6, O-Rating: 14th, D-Rating: 24th
  13. Illinois, 15-7, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 11th
  14. Texas A&M, 17-5, O-Rating: 32nd, D-Rating: 7th
  15. Wisconsin, 17-5, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 47th
  16. St. John's, 19-3, O-Rating: 70th, D-Rating 4th
  17. Michigan State, 18-3, O-Rating: 26th, D-Rating: 13th
  18. Maryland, 17-5, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 23rd
  19. Marquette, 18-4, O-Rating: 27th, D-Rating: 16th
  20. Michigan, 16-5, O-Rating: 19th, D-Rating: 25th
  21. Ole Miss, 16-6, O-Rating: 36th, D-Rating: 12th
  22. Kentucky, 15-6, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 89th
  23. Missouri, 17-4, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating: 44th
  24. Saint Mary's, 20-3, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 20th
  25. Baylor, 14-7, O-Rating: 12th, D-Rating: 66th
  26. Ohio State, 13-9, O-Rating: 31st, D-Rating: 27th
  27. UCLA, 16-6, O-Rating: 45th, D-Rating: 18th
  28. Clemson, 18-4, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 40th
  29. Texas, 15-7. O-Rating: 30th, D-Rating: 36th
  30. Louisville, 16-6, O-Rating: 25th, D-Rating: 41st

The Tigers also find themselves at No. 21 in the NET rankings, an organizational method that stacks up and ranks times according to its record against different tiers (quadrants) of teams. Missouri has many good wins so far, including its road win against the Bulldogs, with more opportunities for quadrant one victories on its schedule.

Missouri in the NET Rankings

NET Ranking: 21
Road Record: 2-3
Wins Above Bubble: 15
Quad 1 Record: 4-4
Quad 2 Record: 3-0
Quad 3 Record: 2-0
Quad 4 Record: 8-0

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

What Would a Win at Tennessee Mean for Mizzou? - The Extra Point
Mizzou Basketball Remains Ranked After Week 14 Poll Updates

How to Watch: Mizzou at Tennessee Basketball

Published
Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

Home/Basketball