15 Mizzou Players Named to East-West Shrine Bowl Watch List
15 Missouri Tigers were named to the East-Shrine Bowl "1000" watch list, the pre-draft all-star game announced Tuesday.
Five of those players are juniors or redshirt sophomores, including offensive lineman Cayden Green, tight end Brett Norfleet, quarterback Beau Pribula, linebacker Josiah Trotter and edge rusher Damon Wilson II.
Three Missouri players — Brady Cook, Johnny Walker Jr, Theo Wease Jr. — accepted invites to the game last year.
The all-star game consults with NFL teams and college personel department to assemble the watch list each year. Participating in the game gives players a chance to be coached and scouted by NFL teams ahead of the draft. The 2026 game will be held January 27, 2026 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Below is the full list of Missouri players named to the watch list.
Mizzou Players on East-West Shrine Bowl 1000
Offense:
QB Beau Pribula
WR Kevin Coleman Jr.
OL Cayden Green
TE Brett Norfleet
OL Connor Tollison
Defense
DB Jalen Catalon
DB Daylan Carnell
DB Stephen Hall
DB Toriano Pride Jr.
DE Zion Young
DE Nate Johnson
DE Damon Wilson II
LB Josiah Trotter
LB Triston Newson
DT Chris McClellan