3-Star Offensive Line Target Keiton Jones Chooses Missouri
If you thought the hot streak for Missouri football recruiting was done after yesterday's commitment from 4-star Lamont Rogers, you were absolutely wrong. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz dipped into Kansas to secure a pledge from 3-star offensive lineman Keiton Jones.
Jones, who played for Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, Kan, is a composite 3-star recruit ranked No. 544 nationally, No. 35 at his position and No. 7 in Kansas. On3 Sports ranks him the highest of all the recruiting services, listing him as a 4-star ranked No. 222 in the country and No. 5 in Kansas.
Jones has been all around the country the past few months taking official visits. He was in Columbia on June 10, Arkansas on June 14 and Ole Miss on May 31. He took recent visits to Kansas State, Tennesee and Texas Tech as well.
According to On3 predictions, the top three teams to beat for Jones were Missouri, Kansas State and Arkansas. His recruitment was kept more quiet than others. We know where he visited, but where each team stood in his recruitment process was kept under wraps.
The commitment of Jones might not be the last in the next coming days. The Tigers will shift their attention to 4-star defensive back Charles Bass. He announces his commitment on July 10, deciding between Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas State and Illinois. Eli Drinkwitz and Al Pogue will look to close out the recruitment of Bass in the next coming days.
