3-star S Dyllon Williams Commits to Missouri
Eli Drinkwitz secured yet another commitment from a crop of visitors last weekend in 3-star S Dyllon Williams. He is now the ninth commit of the 2025 class.
The most recent commit comes from Demopolis, Ala. In his 2022-23 campaign, he recorded 62 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and one interception.
Williams is a composite 3-star, ranked on 247Sports, On3 and ESPN. On3 composite rankings list him as No. 923 in the country, No. 66 amongst all safeties and No. 34 in the state of Alabama.
He held offers from plenty of SEC schools, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas A&M. Williams has two other power five offers in Cincinnati and UCF.
The commitment of Williams marks the first defensive back commitment in the class of 2025. Missouri's other main focus for defensive back recruiting is Charles Bass. From East Saint Louis High School, Bass is a composite 4-star ranked No. 308 in the country.
3-star OL Henry Fenuku committed to the Tigers just a day ago, marking the second commitment in the last two days. It appears as if Missouri is trending for multiple other recruits, including 4-star OL Lamont Rogers and 4-star WR Corey Simms.