4-Star Mizzou RB Target Commits to Minnesota
Four-star running back Ryan Estrada from El Paso, Texas, has committed to the University of Minnesota. Estrada was a target for the Missouri Tigers and was recently on an official visit to Columbia.
Estrada is ranked as the No. 310 player in the country, but is continuously rising as the national rankings update. He's also the No. 20 running back and No. 39 player in Texas, according to composite rankings.
The El Paso native also gave consideration to Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma State. He took official visits to Missouri, Michigan and Minnesota, but his visit there on June 15 was a tipping point in his recruitment. The Golden Gophers managed to outlast two recruiting powerhouses in Alabama and Michigan, marking a very impactful recruiting victory.
For many reasons, Missouri not landing Estrada will be seen as a big recruiting blow. For now, this leaves two targets left for the Tigers, four-star Terry Hodges and three-star Maxwell Warner. Estrada will likely be the highest-rated of all of them once the recruiting cycle is complete, but he also shows the most potential.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)