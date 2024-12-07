All Things Mizzou Podcast: Football Offseason Outlook - Offense
The Missouri Tigers will look to retool most of their offense early in the offseason. The Tigers will lose its starting quarterback, and two leaders at both wide receiver and running back.
With the transfer portal officially opening on Dec. 9 and Missouri signing 17 members of the Class of 2025 Wednesday, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast go position by position on the offense to break down who Missouri is expected to lose, retain and supplement with freshman to decide where the Tigers need to add through the portal.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify,Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
