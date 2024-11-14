All Things Mizzou Podcast: Football Travels to South Carolina, Basketball at 2-1
The No. 23 Missouri Tigers football team continues to find a way, putting together a 75-yard touchdown drive in just 57 seconds, followed by a forced fumble returned to the end zone to secure a 30-23 win over Oklahoma.
The Tigers toughest challenge of the regular season now lies ahead of them at South Carolina in Week 12. In its two SEC games on the road thus far, Missouri has been outscored 75-10. South Carolina is coming off two upset wins, first over Texas A&M, followed by a 28-7 win over Vanderbilt in Week 11.
Missouri opened as more than a touchdown-underdog to South Carolina, mostly hinging on the health of starting quarterback Brady Cook.
Meanwhile, Missouri basketball has won its two last non-conference games after opening the season with a loss at Memphis.
To recap both sports, MissouriOnSI reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
