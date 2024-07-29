All Things Mizzou Podcast: Previewing Mizzou Football Fall Camp
The 2024 Missouri football season is just on the horizon, with the Tigers kicking off fall camp practices Monday, July 29. Exactly a month from the first practice, Missouri will host Murray State at Faurot Field.
In the debut episode of the new "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps, Missouri football reporters for Missouri On SI, preview the team's fall practices and the storylines to watch over the next few weeks.
The show begins with a discussion on the mindset Missouri has adopted this season and how it compares to the one it did in 2023 with the "something to prove" motto. This season, Missouri still believes it has more to prove and is focused on not letting any hype or expectations distract them.
Joey and Michael also discuss the opportunities open for players along the offensive line, at running back and at cornerback. This includes interviews with running backs coach Curtis Luper and defensive back Torriano Pride Jr. to learn more about the battles.
Finally, the discussion wraps up with a talk about which freshman could contribute this season for Missouri, including five-star prospect Williams Nwaneri.
