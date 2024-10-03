All Things Mizzou Podcast: Texas A&M Preview
When the season comes to an end for the No. 9 Missouri Tigers, their Week 6 matchup with Texas A&M will likely be seen as an important turning point for the remainder of the season.
To preview it all, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps returned for episode 10 of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast to discuss the Aggies' quarterback situation, a new defense under head coach Mike Elko and more.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
Follow MissouriOnSI on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou's Eli Drinkwitz Preparing for Marcel Reed, Not Conner Weigman at Quarterback
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Says Mizzou Receiving Core is 'Best We've Seen to This Point'
Limiting Texas A&M's Nic Scourton Major Focus Ahead of Mizzou Matchup