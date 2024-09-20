All Things Mizzou Podcast: Tigers Open SEC Play Against Vanderbilt
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers kick off their SEC schedule against the Vanderbilt Commodores on September 21 at Faurot Field.
Sitting undefeated, the Tigers will look to hold off the now 2-1 Commodores who are coming off an upset loss against Georgia State, with a final score of 36-32. To look ahead at the matchup, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps break down the Commodores' roster, as well as addressing questions in the air heading into SEC play on the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
