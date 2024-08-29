All Things Mizzou Podcast:What's a Successful Missouri Game Over Murray State?
A new story begins for the Missouri Tigers on Thursday night. To preview the matchup, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps returned for the fifth episode of the "All Things Mizzou" Podcast.
The two discuss the week 1 depth chart, storylines for the game and what would define a successful game for Missouri. You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
Follow MissouriOnSI on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Football Position Previews: Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Line | Defensive Tackle|Inside Linebacker| Edge Rusher|Cornerbacks|Safeties | Special Teams
Missouri Defense Remains Biggest Question Heading into Murray State Matchup