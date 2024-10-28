Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 10
What happened to the No. 25 Missouri Tigers in Tuscaloosa, Ala. against the Crimson Tide sent shock across not only Missouri fans, but college football as a whole.
The Tigers got embarrassed in a winnable top-25 matchup on the road, especially in search of a season-defining victory that would give them more of a shot at a College Football Playoff spot. Those hopes, more than likely, are now dashed.
Missouri now projects to play some form of Power 5 team in almost every one of the predictions, outside of Washington State in the hypothetical Las Vegas Bowl.
The Tigers need to continue to win out its season if they hope to heighten its bowl game chances. The more losses Missouri racks up, the worse the potential postseason game gets. Compared to the preseason expectations the Tigers held, not reaching a playoff bowl game might be disappointing. Salvaging where they finish the season will be the shifted focus of the Tigers' postseason hopes.
CBS Sports Projection:
Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2025
College Football News Projection:
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington State in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2024
Action Network Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Duke in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
247Sports Projection:
Texas Bowl vs. Texas Tech in Houston, Texas
December 31, 2024
Athlon Sports Projection:
Liberty Bowl vs. West Virginia in Memphis, Tennessee
December 37, 2024
