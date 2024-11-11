Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 12
The postseason is nearing for the college football world and the No. 24 Missouri Tigers are still searching for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
The Tigers are coming off a win against Oklahoma at Faurot Field, with a wild finish to close it out. They now sit at 7-2 on the season, but without any quality wins, some tricky victories over lesser opponents and two blowout losses, sneaking into the playoffs is looking less and less likely as the season progesses.
If Eli Drinkwitz and company plan on making a playoff run, they must win out, including a win on the road against South Carolina. As of now, the Tigers are on the outside looking in, with bowl projections scattered across the country against a variety of different teams. Here's where college football media currently projects them to play.
CBS Sports Projection:
Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2025
College Football News Projection:
TaxAct Texas Bowl vs Baylor in Houston, Texas
December 31, 2024
Action Network Projection:
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Colorado in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2024
247Sports Projection:
Las Vegas Bowl vs Arizona State in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2024
Athlon Sports Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Duke in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
