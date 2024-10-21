Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 9
Life isn't getting any easier for the No. 21 Missouri Tigers as they head to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to take on the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide.
After an impressive comeback victory over the Auburn Tigers, Missouri moved down in both major polls. The nature of the win certainly did not help its case in moving up or down, but regardless, they still improved to 6-1 on the season.
Missouri's win did not help or hurt its situation in most bowl game projections. They are still on the outside looking to the College Football Playoffs, but a win over the Crimson Tide in Week 9 could change the course of its season.
According to these projections, the odds of the Tigers taking a tropical trip to Florida appears likely. That could change with a big win but also scatter around with a loss. If Missouri wants a shot at the College Football Playoff, they need a big win over Alabama.
CBS Sports Projection:
Citrus Bowl vs. Indiana in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2025
Action Network Projection:
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Pittsburgh in Jacksonville, Florida
December 30, 2024
247Sports Projection:
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Nebraska in Tampa, Florida
December 31, 2024
Athlon Sports Projection:
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Colorado in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2024
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
How to Watch: No. 21 Missouri Football at No. 15 Alabama, Week 9 College Football TV Schedule
Mizzou Defense Held Game Together in Their Win Over Auburn
Guzman: Brady Cook Cemented Mizzou Legacy with 1 Happy Homecoming