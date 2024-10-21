Mizzou Central

Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 9

Where the Tigers project to play in the postseason ahead of a challenging road matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks to Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) during the second half against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Life isn't getting any easier for the No. 21 Missouri Tigers as they head to Tuscaloosa, Ala. to take on the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide.

After an impressive comeback victory over the Auburn Tigers, Missouri moved down in both major polls. The nature of the win certainly did not help its case in moving up or down, but regardless, they still improved to 6-1 on the season.

Missouri's win did not help or hurt its situation in most bowl game projections. They are still on the outside looking to the College Football Playoffs, but a win over the Crimson Tide in Week 9 could change the course of its season.

According to these projections, the odds of the Tigers taking a tropical trip to Florida appears likely. That could change with a big win but also scatter around with a loss. If Missouri wants a shot at the College Football Playoff, they need a big win over Alabama.

CBS Sports Projection:

Citrus Bowl vs. Indiana in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2025

Action Network Projection:

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Pittsburgh in Jacksonville, Florida
December 30, 2024

247Sports Projection:

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Nebraska in Tampa, Florida
December 31, 2024

Athlon Sports Projection:

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Colorado in Las Vegas, Nevada
December 27, 2024

