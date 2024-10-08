CB Nic Deloach Gained Proved Valuable Against Texas A&M - The Extra Point
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers struggled in every facet of the game last Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies. No one player stood out in a truly positive manner, but one player did get to see the field more than he has all season.
Freshman cornerback Nic Deloach played 37 snaps against the Aggies in their 41-10 routing of the Tigers, recording two tackles and one reception for 21 yards. He stepped in for starting cornerback Toriano Pride Jr., who was struggling early on.
Pride was targeted four times last week with three resulting as receptions. He allowed 60 yards as well, the second most of any Tiger defensive player.
It's unclear what Deloach's role looks like as the season progresses, but if he can be a valuable piece off the sidelines like he displayed in their loss, a snap increase could be likely.
The Tigers go to battle next against at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12 at McGuirk Alumni Field against the UMass Minutement.
