Charles Bass Chooses Missouri Over Kansas State, Illinois and Arkansas
Missouri football stayed hot on the recruiting trail today with the commitment of 4-star DB Charles Bass. He becomes the 17th commit of the class of 2025 and their third defensive back.
Bass is the composite ranked No. 369 player in the country, according to On3 composite rankings. The local product also comes in at No. 34 of all safeties and No. 9 of all players in Illinois. Rivals has him ranked the highest of the four sites, placed at No. 97 nationally. He also ranks No. 9 at his position and No. 5 in the state.
He was initially supposed to announce his commitment on July 1, but pushed it back to Wednesday, July 10, for unknown reasons. The other teams involved in his recruitment were Kansas State, Illinois and Arkansas. According to On3 predictions, Illinois was the next team up.
For East St. Louis High School last year, Bass recorded 74 tackles and an interception, as well as two fumble recoveries. He was the seventh leading tackler for the East St. Louis Flyers.
The frequency of new commitments should die down now that Bass is committed. Guys like 4-star DL Iose Epenesa and 5-star OT Andrew Babalola are possible targets, but don't look as promising as other names we've seen in the past.
