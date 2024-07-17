Confidence Changes for Drinkwitz, Cook and Burden: The Extra Point
It's difficult to believe that only a year ago at this point, not many people outside of those in the building had confidence in the Missouri Tigers football team. And even if the team had confidence in themselves, they certainly didn't have the results to back that faith up.
But a 11-2 season and Cotton Bowl later, Missouri is in a much different place heading into the 2024 season. The Tigers are one of the top favorites to win the SEC and earn a spot in the 12-team playoffs.
Some of the biggest beneficiaries of the results from last season is the confidence of quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Luther Burden III and even head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down the vast difference in confidence each has earned after an impressive 2023 season based off of what they all said Tuesday at 2024's SEC Media Days.
Neither Cook or Drinkwitz were satisfied with their 2022 performances, with Cook being near the bottom of the SEC with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. 2022 was Drinkwitz's third season with Missouri, finishing at or below .500 in each.
While Burden showed some potential in his freshman season, his 375 yards and two-touchdown season wasn't generating many headlines for the five-star prospect. Now heading into 2024, Burden has hopes to win both the Heisman and Bilentikoff trophies.
